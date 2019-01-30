London region is 'really, really cold': meteorologist

It's expected to feel like -40 C Wednesday in the London region and that has Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng concerned.

"That's really, really cold," he told CBC News. "With wind chill values of that magnitude we are at a very high risk of frostbite."

He said exposed skin can freeze between five and 10 minutes, prompting a strong recommendation to stay indoors or be extra careful if heading outside.

"Being cold over a long period of time can certainly cause a drop in body temperature," he said. Symptoms of that include shivering and can lead to hypothermia.

If he was to advise a loved one to go outside in this weather he has these tips:

wear layers of warm clothing

make sure the outer layer is wind resistant

cover all exposed skin

wear a hat, scarf, gloves, anything to cover the part of the face that's exposed

stay dry because it's easy to lose body heat in wet clothing

Strong winds are not only increasing the severity of the cold but some areas are experiencing road closures due to blowing snow.

On the bright side

There is one plus when it comes to the extreme cold.

"Usually there is a sunnier sky," said Cheng. "However, don't be misled by the sunshine. Enjoy the sunshine from indoors because it is really cold out there."

There is an end to the cold snap. The forecast is calling for temperatures near zero by the weekend.