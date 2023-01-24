Emma Donoghue's hugely successful work Room is heading to the Broadway stage in New York City for a limited run starting in April.

Donoghue's bestselling novel was first released in 2010 before it was adapted into a movie in 2015. It was workshopped for the stage in England before making its North American debut in London, Ont., where the Dublin-born author has long lived.

Room follows the story of a mother and her son who are held captive by a man. It's told from the perspective of the boy.

"This is an incredibly proud moment for all of us here at the Grand Theatre," said Dennis Garnhum, artistic director at London's Grand Theatre. "We always believed in our local playwright and internationally renowned author, Emma Donoghue."

Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren will star as Ma in the Broadway version and Cora Bisset will continue to direct.

Donoghue recently had another novel, The Wonder, made into a feature film, which is now available on Netflix and stars Florence Pugh.

Room also ran at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto from April 5 to May 8 last year.

The Broadway production is scheduled to open April 17 at the James Earl Jones Theatre and will run until Sept. 17.