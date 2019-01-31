Trial of 2 former London jailors 'about nothing' Crown tells jury in closing arguments

A Crown lawyer told a London jury in his closing arguments that the trial of two former Elgin-Middlesex employees "is a case about nothing."

Prosecutor Fraser Kelly told the five-woman, seven-man jury that the trial of former EMDC supervisor Stephen Jurkus and former guard Leslie Lonsbary is not about what they did, but rather about "doing nothing."

"It's not about one course of action over another, it's about each man's decision to pursue no course of action at all," Kelly said.

Jurkus and Lonsbary have pleaded not guilty to failing to provide the necessaries of life in the death of inmate Adam Kargus.

Kargus was beaten to death for over an hour by his cellmate Anthony George, who several witnesses testified was apparently impaired on the night of the murder.

Separate verdicts

Kelly told the jury Thursday that despite knowing about possible alcohol in the cell that Kargus shared with George, both Jurkus and Lonsbary did nothing about it.

Justice Jonathon C. George told the jury early in the case that while both men are on trial together, the jury must arrive at separate verdicts for each.

Kelly argued that Lonsbary, who was the guard responsible for the cell Kargus shared with George that night, not only heard the pandemonium from the beating, he chose to close his office door rather than go check it out.

"He was not a busy man in any sense," Kelly said. "He could have walked in to just take a look and check it out, but instead he closed his door."

Kelly told the jury that Jurkus, the supervisor who was informed of the possible drinking going on in Kargus and George's cell that night, made no note of it in the logs. Even though he had the power to move George out of the cell, he didn't the jury was told, because he assumed the jail's segregation cells were full.

"Had he checked the log, he'd know there was room in segregation," Kelly said, noting logs said there was a free cell there since morning. "It was that way the whole day."

"Adam Kargus is dead," Kelly told the jury. "He was killed under their watch. This could not be more serious. Their inaction risked danger to a man's life and health."

The jury will begin deliberations Monday.

For more on this case, see CBC London's continuing coverage: