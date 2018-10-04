Son of Wettlaufer's first victim frustrated about 'cloak of secrecy' around killer's hospital transfer

The son of Elizabeth Wettlaufer's first murder victim says he's frustrated by a lack of government transparency after he says he had to fight for answers about the killer nurse's current prison status.

Daniel Silcox, son of James Silcox, says he learned Wednesday that Wettlaufer is being held in the Institut Philippe-Pinel de Montreal, a psychiatric hospital that offers care for women serving federal sentences.

But, he says it took several phone conversations and a call from a major media outlet to get the information.

"It's been infuriating to be honest—not to know where this woman is," Silcox said.

Silcox said he'd first heard about seven months ago through the Correctional Service of Canada victims' services portal that Wettlaufer had been moved to Montreal for 'medical purposes', but that at the time he thought the move was going to be temporary.

James Lancing Silcox is seen in this photo provided by his family. (Submitted by Silcox family)

The CBC reported back in October of 2017 that Wettlaufer had been moved to an undisclosed location because she had received threats while serving her sentence at the Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener. A source told CBC at the time that the former nurse had been depressed.

It is not known when Wettlaufer was transferred to the psychiatric hospital in Montreal.

Silcox says he had been told by victims' services that her exact location was classified 'for privacy reasons.' But that changed this week after he went to the media.

"All of the sudden they realized it would be good to let us know where she is, so they called me back [Wednesday] morning let me know she was in Phillipe-Pinel institute," Silcox said, calling the search for information 'frustrating.'

"I don't think her right to privacy trumps our right to know where she is."

​

Wettlaufer is serving a life sentence for killing eight seniors and trying to harm six others while she worked as a registered nurse in long-term care. A public inquiry into how she was able to get away with her crimes for so long wrapped up in September, with a final report slated to come in the summer of 2019.

What is the Institut Phillippe-Pinel?

The psychiatric hospital where Silcox says his father's killer is being held is described online as "a leading reference in the field of forensic psychiatry in Quebec and around the world."

It includes a 15-bed care unit for women serving federal sentences, with stays varying from a few weeks to several months. The unit offers crisis treatment for women whose psychiatric problems exceed what can be offered in jail, and a voluntary dialectic behaviour therapy program for offenders with severe personality disorder.

CBC has reached out to the institution for comment and was told that it could not disclose any information about their patients.

CBC has also requested further information from Correctional Service of Canada about Wettlaufer's whereabouts, and was told that the branch of government "could not comment on a specific case or disclose information about the location of an offender" as per the Privacy Act.

Two controversies linked to Woodstock, Ont.

Victoria (Tori) Stafford disappeared outside her elementary school in Woodstock, Ont., on April 8, 2009. Her partially clothed remains were found more than three months later. (Canadian Press)

Silcox' fight for answers about Wettlaufer's location comes amid debate in the House of Commons over child killer Terri-Lynne McClintic's transfer to an Indigenous healing lodge. McClintic is serving a life sentence for the rape and murder of eight-year-old Tori Stafford of Woodstock, Ont., and is not eligible for parole until 2031.

Silcox says he began looking into Wettlaufer's transfer before he heard about McClintic's move, but added that he sees parallels between the two cases with ties to Woodstock, Ont.

"If you looked out my father's window, you would've been able to see the sidewalk where Stafford was abducted. It all happened in the very same neighbourhood, and so I'm very passionate about this," he said, adding that he thinks the government should be more forthcoming with victims' families.

"If a government is hiding behind a cloak of secrecy, using privacy as an excuse to not communicate to victims, that's not right."

"It just is not right."