'He was my teacher, he was also my hero', Arpad Horvath Jr. remembers his father

The public-disclosure portion of the Long-Term Care Homes Public Inquiry has ended after 10 weeks of testimony. One of the final days was reserved for family members of Elizabeth Wettlaufer's victims. Arpad Horvath was the last person to die in a London, Ont., nursing home. Below is a transcript of his son's closing statements to the commission.

MR. ARPAD HORVATH: Good morning, everyone. I am a little nervous, because I had to give an impact statement last year and I was just as nervous because everybody was staring at me.

First I would like to say thank you to Commissioner Gillese for running such a great Inquiry. Thank you.

HORVATH: See, I'm already getting teary.

COMMISSIONER: Have you got some water?

HORVATH: No.

THE COMMISSIONER: Right there.

HORVATH: Oh, thank you.

This is going to be tough. I want to thank Alex Van Kralingen for representing my family with such dignity and respect. Thanks for being a friend. Mr. Scott as well, thank you for representing the other families with dignity and respect. I don't know you that well, but we'll get along sometime hopefully.

Geez, I should have wrote a speech, but it is going to come from the heart, because I think that is where it should all come from. Two and a half years ago, Iost -- oh, this shouldn't happen.

Two and a half years ago, I lost my best friend and my father. He was my teacher and he was also my hero. And when I lost him in the hospital in the ICU, holding his hand and watching his heartbeat go down and his breath disappear, you know, I was upset then, but he died honestly. I thought I had lost him, just how much can the human body endure. But two and a half years later, I had the shock of my life when I found out he had been murdered. That is not something one expects, but it is something one has to endure. So I endured it as best I could.

It was a tough time. I made friends with. I tried to make friends with it, but I couldn't no matter how hard I tried. His death, I mean I tried to make friends with his death, but then when this happened, no matter how hard I tried, the images were there and it is hard to shake it off.

And then they said, 'Will there be an Inquiry?' And then the Inquiry came about. And I sat there and I listened a lot. I came in a lot, as much as I could, and I listened.

Arpad Horvath Jr. thanked commissioner Eileen Gillese for how she's handled the inquiry. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

And I was shocked, because I thought I would see more compassion and more wanting accountability, more standing up to the plate saying, we screwed up.

But I saw finger-pointing. I saw people throwing each other under the bus. I saw a lack of compassion for, not victims, they were friends and they were family to people. I loved my father very much. And for them to come up and just put money and reputation in front of human life is just pathetic.

Now, I know the government has a lot of work to do. I know they have to have rules and guidelines put in place, and that is fine. I understand that. But if you don't really follow up on it, it is just words. It is just words. And you know, I heard people saying, 'I don't recall. I can't quite remember.'

Well, I recall my father's body being exhumed from the ground in a cemetery on a cold morning. I remember him being put back in the ground on a cold morning. I remember everything about my father. I remember every damn detail. And they can't remember anything? It doesn't make sense to me that they put reputation and money over human life.

You know, there are a lot of suggestions to fix the home. There are like cameras you can put, and you can have more vigilance. But the one thing here that they should have is accountability. If they made a screw-up, then admit you made a screw-up. If you don't make a screw-up, fine, you didn't make a screw-up. You followed protocol. Sometimes if you see something is wrong, say something. Don't just say, 'Well, it is not really reportable.' No, say something.

It is a human life. It is not like you sold someone a car or something and it is defective. These are human lives. These are people who meant something to someone. These are people who spent Christmases, birthdays. It is the human condition that matters here. It is not about rules and regulations. It is the human condition first and foremost.

And I haven't seen that in this Inquiry, I really haven't, and it really, really made me angry. But I mean, what can you do? You can only do the best you can with what you got, you know. And it could have been shut down years ago, right at the time. It could have been shut down in 1995. It was shut down, but it just somehow or other it trickled down and some other people thought, 'No, just keep it going.' I mean, I don't get it. I don't get it. When you make a mistake and you are not held accountable, and you tell them the good points and you don't say the bad points? I mean, she had so many bad points, it is incredible that she even made it to Meadow Park.

Arpad Horvath was murdered by nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer in 2014 at the Meadow Park nursing home in London. (Simon Dingley/CBC)

She killed my father, and that is the one thing I am really angry about. And I am angry about seven other people being murdered senselessly. And nobody gives a damn about it, and that really makes me angry. Because it is not about money. You can't put a price on human life. I don't care how much you make. And you can't protect your image. You know, you have a reputation. Big deal. I don't have my father anymore.

I miss him. I really miss him a lot, every goddamn day. It is like the air I breathe, you know, he was everywhere. He would be here today if it wasn't for the goddamn incompetence of people, just incompetence, gross incompetence, worrying about what people are going to say about them, worried about getting in trouble, worried about how much it costs.

Human life doesn't have a cost, Commissioner. It doesn't have a cost, but it seems that some people think it does. And I hope to God that this Inquiry that you ran with so much fairness and dignity and class, and Alex and Mr. Scott, you know, you did such a great job, but you can only do so much. And I hope to God that there will be justice.

And as far as closure for me, there is no closure for me. There never will be. Every time I wake up, there he is. There is no closure here. But you know, I just close by saying that it is just to watch the human condition, to watch society concentrate more on issues of money and reputation than it is a human life and not standing up and saying, I screwed up, I'm sorry, just is pathetic. And I want to say that, once again, thank you for running such a great Inquiry, and everybody involved who really worked hard, Alex, Mr. Scott, I can't thank you enough, okay. Okay, thank you very much.