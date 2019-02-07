Was Ed Holder's comment about a female TV news anchor out of line?

A quip London Mayor Ed Holder made about CTV news anchor Camille Ross is being called "totally inappropriate" by a local women's advocate and "out of place" by a city councillor.

Holder's comment came yesterday during the Youth Opportunities Unlimited (YOU) breakfast at the London Convention Centre. More than 1,000 people, including local politicians and business leaders, attended the annual fundraiser for the organization that supports at-risk youth.

The event was emceed by Camille Ross, who anchors CTV News London's 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts.

Ahead of introducing Holder, Ross joked "I know many of you were up super late last night to catch the late news on CTV. Of course, I was right there with you."

When it was Holder's turn to speak, he said this:

"Camille, thank you very much. It really feels hard for me to say that I went to sleep last night with Camille. That just feels wrong, so I won't say that. But actually that was the last thing I recall; watching the news last night and it was wonderful."

You can listen to audio of Ross's introduction and Holder's comments here.

Listen to the mayor's comments after being introduced by the MC at Thursday's YOU Breakfast. 0:57

Coun. Elizabeth Peloza attended the breakfast where she shared a table with fellow councillors Maureen Cassidy and Anna Hopkins.

Peloza said if Holder's comment was an attempt at humour, it fell flat.

"It was an off-the-cuff comment meant to be, I'm sure, made with humour but certainly in today's climate, humour doesn't play well in regards to certain topics," Peloza told CBC News. "It definitely caught one's attention. I would say it's out of place."

'Here we go again'

London Abused Women's Centre executive director Megan Walker said Holder's comments are out of line.

"It's just really incredible that still we can't seem to escape as a community using women to try to create laughter," she said. "It's totally inappropriate and, at our table, I can tell you that everyone rolled their eyes, and said 'Oh God, here go again.'"

CBC News spoke to Holder and asked him to clarify his comments.

"I have the highest respect for Camille Ross," he said. "If you have ever been to any of these events ... those kinds of comments have been made from male and female commentators who do news. And from time to time, someone will say that out of deep respect and fun and my regard for [Camille Ross] is of the highest order."

Comes after van Holst's Bill Cosby comment

The mayor's comments came the same week a city councillor made a questionable comment, this time during a committee meeting in council chambers.

During a discussion Tuesday about London's water supply, Coun. Michael van Holst compared the debate over fluoride — to Bill Cosby, the actor who played fatherly figures on TV who was later convicted of sexual assault.

Peloza hopes there aren't more questionable comments coming.

"I would not want to see this trend continue," she said. "There's lots of talent and new ideas on this council and I would not want to see it overshadowed with negativity."