Vehicle smashes into east London LCBO in New Year's Day break and enter

London police are asking the public for help in identifying suspects after a break and enter of an LCBO on New Year's Day.

Officers responded to reports of a theft in progress at Argyle Mall in the Dundas Street and Clarke Road area, where a car had reportedly been driven into the front of the building.

When authorities arrived on scene, the vehicle was still inside the store but all occupants of the car had fled the scene. The store was closed at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported.

Store employees said that a large amount of product was stolen, but police didn't have an estimated value on the amount of alcohol taken.

A large pile of debris was left at the entrance of the LCBO before restoration crews boarded up the hole. (Edge_London/Instagram)

More than a dozen window panes at the entrance of the building were smashed. Damage to the building is estimated to be over $100,000, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and has been handed over to the London Police Service's street crime unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call London police.