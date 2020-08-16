Man injured during early morning shooting: police

London police are searching for two suspects after a man suffered non-life threatening injuries during an early morning shooting on Saturday.

Police said they were called to the 1500 block of Dundas Street at around 5:50 a.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting the shooting.

A man was found with non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

Police said they searched the area, but did not find a firearm.

No arrests have been made and police are looking for two suspects, both described as men of medium build, with a dark complexion, approximately six feet tall and 180 pounds. They were wearing grey sweatpants and grey hoodies.

Police are asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.