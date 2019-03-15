New drug and alcohol 'blueprint for action' developed in Oxford County

Oxford County is on a mission to better prevent and respond to issues of drug and alcohol abuse. A committee made up of numerous community agencies has developed a strategy that includes 89 action items to address an opioid epidemic and other addictions.

The work began after the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care made funding available to local public health units in 2017 to collaborate with community agencies and individuals to find solutions to the challenges of addiction.

That prompted the formation of the Oxford County Drug and Alcohol Steering Committee.

"Oxford County has a history of problematic substance use," said Randy Peltz, executive director, Oxford County Community Health Centre. "This was the first change to really come together as a wide spectrum of agencies and individuals who have experienced challenges to look at the current state of affairs in Oxford County."

The region faces some unique challenges given it's a blend of urban and rural areas. That means issues such as transportation and timely access to services can be particularly difficult.

Discarded used needles are just one sign of an opioid crisis facing many Ontario communities, including those in Oxford County. (Kerry McKee/CBC News)

Peltz said a housing vacancy rate of less than two per cent is also problematic.

"It's absolutely serious. There's no question we need to tackle it head on," said Peltz.

'It's all about the drugs'

Part of tackling the challenges was including three individuals with lived experience.

"I never really knew anything about addicts until I became one," said Shannon Byrnes, who struggled with an addiction to pain killers, including opiates, for more than 20 years.

At one point, Byrnes turned to prostitution to pay for her pills.

"Nothing else matters. Your whole life, your whole existence is finding the money and getting and using. It's all about the drugs," she said.

For Peltz, input from Byrnes was invaluable. More than once, a committee suggestion was given a thumbs down.

"It was wonderful to hear from them as we worked through various strategies. We would turn to them and say 'Does that make any sense?' And, they would say, 'Ah, nope!' So we would then ask, 'What would make sense in your experience?' That input was fundamental in how we shaped some of our strategies."

Oxford County Community Health is one agency in the region working on a alcohol and drug strategy. (Oxford County Community Health Centre website)

Combat the stigma

Byrnes said a key to helping addicts is to break down the stigma.

"How are we going to change anything if everyone thinks the worst of an addict?" she said. "That's gotta stop because people don't want to go get help because of that."

Peltz said it's important that health-care workers and support agencies see the person, not the addiction.

"We make judgements very quickly. We're not looking at the whole individual," said Peltz. "Many times we're so quick to judge that it's a personal weakness and it's not a personal weakness. And therein lies the stigma."

'Very daunting'

The strategy focuses on four pillars to prevent or treat addiction: prevention, treatment, public education and awareness of the dangers.

"It is very daunting," said Peltz. "It will require a number of agencies to, quite frankly, step up to the plate and really work together, strongly work together."

A workshop will be held Monday afternoon in an effort to start using the strategies. About 40 agencies are expected to participate, including workers from mental health care, social services and health care.

Shannon Byrnes will also be there with one goal in mind, to help others.

"To make a difference in the lives of other people like me to know that they're cared for. They're not just a number."