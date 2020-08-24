Skip to Main Content
Drowning forces shut down of St. Marys Quarry
Stratford police have closed the St. Marys quarry until further notice after a drowning Sunday night.

The St. Marys Quarry is a popular swimming location. (Supplied by Robert Sterling)

Stratford police have closed the St. Marys Quarry until further notice after a drowning Sunday evening. 

Police and other emergency responders were called to the popular swimming location at about 5 p.m. 

Officials say a 65-year-old man from Kitchener-Waterloo was snorkeling in the water and his family reported him missing. 

Lifeguards began a search and firefighters helped when they arrived at the scene. 

The search was called off at about 6:30 p.m. and is now a recovery operation. 

The OPP dive team is expected to arrive at the quarry today at mid-morning to look for the man. 

 A statement from the Town of St. Marys says the quarry will be closed indefinitely while officials work with police and the coroner's office to determine next steps.
 
Town officials say they will fly municipal flags at half-mast on today out of respect for the family. 

