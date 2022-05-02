Skip to Main Content
London·New

Drone carrying bag of handguns from United States to Canada intercepted by tree

Ontario Provincial Police are trying to figure out who sent a shopping bag full of handguns across the Canada-U.S. border via drone -- and who was supposed to receive the illegal package.

Police say they found 11 illegal guns inside a white shopping bag on the Canadian side of the border

CBC News ·
This bag was attached to a large drone which got stuck in a tree on the Canadian side of the border. The bag contained 11 handguns. (Submitted by OPP)

Ontario Provincial Police are trying to figure out who sent a shopping bag full of handguns across the Canada-U.S. border via drone -- and who was supposed to receive the illegal package. 

Police officers were contacted on Friday about a large drone stuck in a tree along the St. Clair River near Port Lambton, a small village on the Canadian side of the river, about 5 km south of Sarnia, Ont. 

One of the 11 guns Lambton OPP say was found a bag being carried via drone across the Canada-US border. (Submitted by OPP)

When Lambton OPP arrived to investigate, they found more than just a drone — attached to it was a plastic shopping bag and inside were 11 handguns, which investigators believe were coming from the United States. 

The St. Clair Township Fire Department had to be called in to help officers remove the drone from a large tree. 

Anyone with information about the drone, or the handguns, or any other crime in the area, can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your cell phone.

People can also report crimes anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submitting a tip online at www.sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org.

This drone was recovered by the fire department after being stuck in a large tree on the Canadian side of the border. Attached was a bag of handguns. (Submitted by OPP)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now