Drone carrying bag of handguns from United States to Canada intercepted by tree

Ontario Provincial Police are trying to figure out who sent a shopping bag full of handguns across the Canada-U.S. border via drone -- and who was supposed to receive the illegal package.

Police officers were contacted on Friday about a large drone stuck in a tree along the St. Clair River near Port Lambton, a small village on the Canadian side of the river, about 5 km south of Sarnia, Ont.

One of the 11 guns Lambton OPP say was found a bag being carried via drone across the Canada-US border. (Submitted by OPP)

When Lambton OPP arrived to investigate, they found more than just a drone — attached to it was a plastic shopping bag and inside were 11 handguns, which investigators believe were coming from the United States.

The St. Clair Township Fire Department had to be called in to help officers remove the drone from a large tree.

Anyone with information about the drone, or the handguns, or any other crime in the area, can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your cell phone.

People can also report crimes anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submitting a tip online at www.sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org.