Downtown Starbucks 'temporarily closed,' leaving Dundas and Richmond intersection almost empty

The Starbucks coffee shop at Dundas and Richmond streets in downtown London has been 'temporarily closed,' leaving most of the storefronts in the core intersection almost completely vacant.

"We have moved the (employees) from that store to support and serve customers in nearby busier locations while this store is closed," Starbucks spokesperson Carly Suppa-Clark told CBC News. "I don't have a date of reopening at this time."

Suppa-Clark says the temporary closure is unrelated to COVID-19 and is also unrelated to the Canada-wide the company restructuring announced in June.

"We're simply redeploying partners where they are needed most at this time," she said.

The closure, even a temporary one, is a blow to the downtown and that intersection in particular, which has lost the McDonald's restaurant and the Rexall pharmacy in the past two years year.

The Market Tower, where the McDonald's was, is empty and boarded up with plywood, as is the building that used to house the Rexall.

The closure of Starbucks leaves the D&R Smoke Shop as the only business left open at the intersection.

The city has just spent $16-million in the last two years to turn a stretch of Dundas Street into a pedestrian-friendly flex-street between Wellington and Ridout streets, but that opening has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.