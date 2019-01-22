Skip to Main Content
January blahs? We brought in these pooches to perk you up!
To battle the January blahs on so-called Blue Monday, CBC London invited a pack of pooches in for our first-ever Dog Day of Winter broadcast.

Take a peak at CBC London's first-ever #DogDayofWinter event where we invited you to pet puppies

Zombie the pug gets cuddles from his handler Tracey Silverthorn (Travis Dolynny/ CBC News)

To battle the January blahs on so-called Blue Monday, CBC London brought together a pack of pups outside our studio doors for the first-ever Dog Day of Winter live broadcast.

We invited you to pet a pup and the St. John Ambulance Therapy dogs were happy to oblige.

Watch these cuties

Dog day of winter at CBC London 1:30

The therapy dogs are celebrating 25 years working in long-term care homes, hospitals and other venues in London.

Some have recently received training to work with victims of crime through Victim Services and to visit sick kids at London's Children's Hospital.

St. John Ambulance Therapy Dogs Jasper (left) and Harper. (Travis Dolonny/ CBC London )

It wasn't just dogs on hand Monday. The London Public Library brought out its new light therapy lamps, which are considered a good way to combat Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

Library users can borrow the lamps inside branches across London starting Jan 30. 

Producer Amanda Margison, left, and host Julianne Hazlewood ham it up under the London Public Library's new Seasonal Affective Disorder Lamps. (Travis Dolynny/ CBC London )

You also got involved in #DogDayofWinter by sending us photos of you and your pooch listening to London Morning. 

Here are few of our favourite shots!

