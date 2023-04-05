A quarter of high school students say they vape, a study from Western University reveals.

And more than one in 10 high schoolers say they use nicotine vapes, according to the study done by researchers from Western and Brescia University College and published in the journal Children.

"Vapes were initially marketed as a potential solution to tobacco smoking, with claims that they could be a less harmful alternative. While we are still trying to fully grasp the long-term effects of vaping on physical and mental health, our study shows vapes are exposing youth to nicotine and putting them at risk of nicotine addiction," said Jamie Seabrook, chair of the school of food and nutritional sciences at Brescia University College.

The research was done by Seabrook along with Evan R. Wiley from Western University and was based on a national survey of more than 38,000 students in grades 9 to 12.

"Youth who vape nicotine-free products tend to have a worse understanding of the risks of e-cigarette chemicals, which can translate to uninformed use and they may conclude that dangers of cigarette smoking are also exaggerated," Seabrook said.

Afternoon Drive 9:19 Concerning Vaping Trends in High Schools, New Western Study Finds New research out of Western University shows an alarming trend with high school students vaping nicotine. The data shows a quarter of students have tried vaping and 1 in 10 are using nicotine. The CBC's Michelle Both visited Saunders Secondary School to hear more from students, and Afternoon Drive host Allison Devereaux is joined by Jamie Seabrook, chair and professor at the School of Food and Nutritional Sciences at Brescia Univesity College at Western University, to discuss further.

The data from the 2019 Canadian Student Tobacco, Alcohol and Drugs Survey showed 26 per cent of respondents reported having used a vape. Furthermore, 12 per cent of students admitted to exclusively vaping with nicotine products in the previous month. Only 2.5 per cent of students reported using nicotine-free vapes.

Breaking down the data by gender and grade

Researchers found male high school students were more likely to use vapes than female students. The study also showed that substance use was linked to a higher likelyhood of students vaping with and without nicotine.

When it comes to grade levels, the research showed Grade 10 and 11 students were more likely than Grade 9 students to vape exclusively with nicotine. At the same time, Grade 9 students were shown to be more likely to vape with both nicotine and nicotine-free vapes than grade 11 and 12 students.

"Since this was a cross-sectional analysis and we studied all the different age groups at the same time, we could not establish that dual vaping is leading to an increase in exclusive nicotine vaping. Our findings do show that there is a possibility, but it needs careful investigation," said Seabrook.

London students admit vaping remains prevalent

"It's fun at first and then it's just wasting money after," said AJ Ktt, a Grade 12 student at Saunders Secondary School in London. "I was doing it for fun in Grade 9, and now I got addicted. You know, it's hard to quit."

That sentiment was echoed by fellow student Ben Oudshoorn.

"It's one of those things where you do it once and it just keep doing it again and again," said Oudshoorn. "They're definitely all aware [of the dangers]. It's just one of those things. You can't really stop once you started."

Maya Karroum, a Grade 10 student at Saunders, told CBC News she believes vaping companies target young people.

"I personally think vaping is like a really bad thing that's happening in our community and honestly I think it should just stop," she said.

"I feel like vaping is targeted to kids because of the good flavour and it's not like unlike cigarettes, it's more targeted to adults. I feel like vaping is targeted toward kids and it's just really bad that how they're targeting towards us."

Seabrook said exposure to vaping products is something he hopes to see changed.

"We even know from other research that we're conducting that vape retailers and specialty stores, even things like convenience stores and gas stations, they tend to be clustered in areas close to elementary schools and high schools and unfortunately in areas of greater economic disadvantage, which means they're constantly being exposed to this and exposure increases the likelihood of initiating and, ultimately becoming addicted to vapes," he said.

There should be more policies in place that prevent vape retailers from operating in close proximity to schools, Seabrook said.

"I'd also like to see more specific interventions that help target substance use among those who vape, because we know, for example and in other research, that it's associated with trying to reduce stress," he said.

"Some vape for enjoyment, just to experiment, but a lot of this is linked to mental health, so we need more supports in that area as well."