Delays on eastbound Hwy 401 near Chatham after truck fire, crashes

OPP say a tractor trailer fire and two collisions have led to a series of lane closures on Highway 401.

OPP are dealing with three separate major incidents along Highway 401 near Chatham

Numerous collisions on Highway 401 near Chatham are causing delays on the roadway. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

A section of eastbound Highway 401 near Chatham remains closed following three serious collisions throughout the day Monday.

The highway's eastbound lanes between Kent Bridge Road and Orford Road remain closed following two separate vehicle collisions.

Drivers headed east can exit the highway at Kent Bridge Road and re-enter at Orford Road, where they will be faced with a partial lane closure due to remaining debris from a tractor trailer fire.

Once drivers pass Furnival Road, the highway opens up, according to Const. Jim Root.

Root said he couldn't comment Monday on whether the collisions were related.

