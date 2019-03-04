Delays on eastbound Hwy 401 near Chatham after truck fire, crashes

A section of eastbound Highway 401 near Chatham remains closed following three serious collisions throughout the day Monday.

The highway's eastbound lanes between Kent Bridge Road and Orford Road remain closed following two separate vehicle collisions.

Drivers headed east can exit the highway at Kent Bridge Road and re-enter at Orford Road, where they will be faced with a partial lane closure due to remaining debris from a tractor trailer fire.

Once drivers pass Furnival Road, the highway opens up, according to Const. Jim Root.

UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> EB between Kent Bridge Rd and Orford Rd <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chatham?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chatham</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Highgate?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Highgate</a> - Closure extended from Victoria Rd to Kent Bridge. 1 Lane OPEN EB from Orford Rd to Furnival Rd. ^jt —@OPP_COMM_WR

Root said he couldn't comment Monday on whether the collisions were related.