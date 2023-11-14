Warning: This story contains distressing details.

In front of a packed Ontario court gallery of Muslim community members, defence lawyer Christopher Hicks told jurors in his closing address Tuesday that Nathaniel Veltman struck three generations of a family with his pickup truck but did not intend to kill them.

"He is responsible for the deaths of these people. He's guilty of homicide — of manslaughter. If there is a death but the death is not intended, he's guilty of manslaughter," he said.

"A murder that is not planned and deliberate is not first-degree murder," Hicks said. "He had no plan, he did not have time to deliberate and he did not intend to kill the Afzaals" on June 6, 2021.

Instead, his client was in turmoil over a long period of mental decline, after becoming obsessed with white nationalist and Islamophobic content on the internet, Hicks said. His mental disorders — including autism spectrum disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, complex trauma, anxiety and depression — mean he did not have the "mental acuity" to plan and deliberate the crime, Hicks added.

Closing arguments by the defence and Crown got underway Tuesday morning in Ontario Superior Court after 10 weeks of proceedings.

Five members of the Afzaal family were out for an evening walk when they were struck by the accused's pickup truck on a suburban street. High school student Yumnah Afzaal, 15, her mom Madiha Salman, 44, an engineer, and dad Salman Afzaal, 46, a physiotherapist, as well as family matriarch Talat Afzaal, 74, an artist and teacher, were killed. A boy who was nine years old at the time was seriously injured but survived.

Veltman, 22, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, as well as associated terrorism charges. He admits he drove his pickup truck into the family.

Hicks told jurors there is a "lack of evidence on crucial points" in the case and his client was a "runaway freight train headed for an explosion" in the weeks and months before he drove his truck into the family.

"When he left his apartment, he had no plan. Maybe he thought about crashing into Muslims, but thinking is not planning," Hicks told the jury.

His client had the urge to "drive at them, not kill them." The accused is also not mentally capable of forming criminal intent, but he did kill the family, Hicks said.

Prosecutors say the accused was motivated by political, ideological or religious ideas when he drove his pickup truck into the family while they were on an evening walk. They also say he intended to intimidate a segment of the population — Muslim people — which is part of the Criminal Code definition of terrorism.

Because the defence called evidence, they were the first to deliver their closing submissions, as per Canadian law. Crown prosecutors will follow. The trial, which began Sept. 11, is the first in Canada to consider terrorism alongside first-degree murder charges.

'Not a deliberate murder,' defence says

Crown prosecutors have said the killings were planned, deliberate and an act of terrorism, which combine to make it first-degree murder.

But Hicks said Tuesday his client did not have a plan, which he defined as "a calculated scheme or design that has been carefully thought out and the consequences of which have been considered," and not did he have time to deliberate his actions in the 19 seconds between when he saw the Afzaal family walking and when he turned his truck around and struck them.

Members of the Muslim community arrive at Superior Court as the murder-terror trial begins to wrap up on Tuesday. (Dax Melmer/CBC)

Hicks also dismissed other evidence presented against his client by prosecutors, including a document the Crown says was a manifesto entitled "A White Awakening" in which he rails against Islam, Muslims, minority-on-white crime, the government and immigration. The document was not sent to anyone and doesn't advocate violence, Hicks said. "There is no evidence of intimidation," he added. "He was a loner. He had no audience. He had no one to send 'A White Awakening' to. He was venting."

The truck the accused bought in the weeks prior to the killings and then outfitted with tinted windows and a grill bar was just a truck, not bought for the purpose of perpetrating the attack, Hicks said in his closing. A piece of paper with car speeds and a percentage likelihood of death and injury were just thoughts, not evidence of a plan, he said.

If the jury believes what the accused told Det. Micah Bordeau in the hours after the killing, then they can find him guilty of first-degree murder, Hicks said. But he also reminded jurors the accused made up what he said to the detective about being a white nationalist who wanted to inspire other similar terrorist attacks as "a desperate exercise to rationalize his actions that he knew were indefensible and irrational."

Neither side can give evidence or interpret the law for the jury in their closing arguments, but they can sum up their case and speak to the facts that were presented during the trial. It's the lawyers' final statement to the jury before they hear from the judge, who will explain to them how to apply the law to the facts of the case.

The jury has heard the accused was arrested shortly after the 2021 attack wearing a homemade Crusader shirt, military helmet and bulletproof vest. He told Bordeau he went out that night looking for Muslims to kill in order to send a message.

The trial was moved to Windsor well before it began jury selection. Reasons for the relocation have been under a publication ban.