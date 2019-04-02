Man deceased at EMDC leaves behind 3 children and 'many' family members

The man rushed to hospital Sunday from the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) Sunday leaves behind three children and a family mourning his loss.

Sean William Tourand-Brightman, also known as "Junior" to those closest, was 33-years-old, a family member confirmed.

An obituary for Tourand-Brightman says "Sean will forever be in the hearts of many cousins, extended family and friends."

Officials with the Ministry of Corrections and Community Safety confirmed the death Monday. They said a man was found in medical distress and rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

London police are working with the coroner's officer to determine the cause. The Ministry said it is also conducting an internal probe to ensure staff followed proper protocols.

This is the 14th inmate of EMDC to die in the past ten years.

"It's very devastating," said Lynn Pigeau, whose brother died last year while at EMDC. "I was hoping that he would have been the last."

A memorial cross made for Lynn Pigeau's brother James, who died of an apparent drug overdose while in custody at the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre in January. (Lynn Pigeau/Facebook)

As well as his children, Tourand-Brightman is also being remembered by his mother and father, step-mother and three siblings, as well as other extended family.

Those wishing to make donations in his name are being asked to give to the John Howard Society, an agency that works with people who have come into conflict with the law.

A memorial is planned at EMDC Friday evening to honour Tourand-Brightman. Families of other deceased inmates have erected 13 personalized white crosses.

"Looks like we're going to be putting number 14 up," said Pigeau. "We're really, really going to be pushing (the government to make the jail safer) starting now."