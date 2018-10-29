Trial expected to begin for former priest charged with abusing boys on Chippewas of the Thames First Nation

The trial of David Norton, a former priest charged with sexually abusing boys from Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, is set to begin in London on Monday.

Norton served as a priest at St. Andrew's Anglican Church in that community in 1977.

He has already been sentenced to four years in prison for sexual interference of a young boy over a period of four years during the early 1990s.

Norton was suspended from his position at King's University, where he at one point specialized in First Nations history, when charges were laid against him in 2015. He has a PhD in Native History and won teaching awards during his time at the university.

Norton also worked in the Yukon and filled in at various churches when priests went on vacation until he was suspended by the Anglican Diocese of Huron after being charged.