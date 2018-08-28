OPP identify 2 children who died in crash south of Stratford, Ont.

Police have identified the toddler and 10-year-old killed in a crash south of Stratford, Ont. on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, provincial police identified the crash victims as two-year-old Daniel Nadon of Kitchener, Ont. and Heeyul Son, 10, of Cambridge, Ont..

Both children were pronounced dead at the scene and three other people were rushed to hospital Tuesday evening with life-threatening injuries after a minivan slammed into an SUV shortly before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Perth Line 26 and Perth Road 22.

The crash drew a swift response from emergency crews, who managed to pull five people from the shattered glass and tangled metal of the wrecks as a number of people who lived nearby gathered around the scene.

Among them was teenager who was cutting a lawn near the crash site on Tuesday when he heard the clap of both vehicles smashing into each other.

"I just looked up and it was sort of right there," he said, adding he watched emergency responders pull a number of victims from the debris.

​"There was a mom, I don't know how old she was and then there was about five children, no older than 10 maybe," he said.

Robert Wood, who also lives near the crash site said it's not uncommon for drivers to go through the stop sign on Road 122.

"I tell my daughter and son in law, have a look at these intersections, don't just assume you have the right of way because I've slowed down lots of times and people have gone through in front of me," he said.

"In my lifetime, there have been at least four people killed here. That's over the span of 50 years but still, that's a lot of people."

Police said roads in the area would be closed for several hours while collision investigators look over the scene.