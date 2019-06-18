Cyclist or not, the city wants to hear from you

Whether you hop on a bike to run all your errands, ride in the rain and snow and don't even own a car, or whether you complain about the cyclists on city streets slowing down your morning commute, the city wants to hear from you.

Whatever your preferred mode of transportation, the City of London wants to know residents' attitudes about cycling through an online survey.

"Social influences are really important — family or friends can take on a form of encouragement — but beyond that, the cultural norms of our larger society can really influence our individual behaviour," said Rebecca Henderson, the Western University doctoral student who is leading the research project, in partnership with the city.

"London is an emerging cycling city and I think that we are on the cusp of a lot more people riding their bikes. I think we're going to see some big changes soon but we just don't know a lot about people's attitudes and preferences and how these attitudes influence the uptake of cycling, so this survey is helping us answer some of those questions."

The city recently opened up a protected bike lane on King Street downtown.

However, much to the chagrin of London's avid and vocal biking community, several cars were seen parked in the protected bike lane, or driving in it. Several of the drivers were caught on camera and the city vowed to up their enforcement and take a "no tolerance" approach to those who break the rules.

London parking enforcement and London Foot Patrol join London Morning to share some do's and don't's on the newly opened King Street bike lane. 7:11

The survey deliberately asks all Londoners, not just those who ride bikes, about their attitudes toward cycling.

"The first part is about cycling infrastructure in our city, the second part is about cultural and social norms and the third part asks about what would help your ride a bike or make you ride a bike more often," Henderson said.

The survey could be the first to paint a picture of who rides bikes in London, the distance travelled and for what purpose.

"This is a starting point, and decision makers can see the trends that emerge and the interventions and policies that they could implement," Henderson said.

The survey will be online until mid July.