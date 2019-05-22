Cyclist killed in hit-and-run by driver in stolen vehicle
A cyclist peddling on a semi rural road in Tillsonburg has died after being hit by a driver in a stolen car who fled the scene and later crashed a second time.
Mark Newell, 38, has been charged with a series of offences
Michael Jones, 63, was riding his bike Tuesday morning through the intersection of Broadway Road and Christie Street.
Police allege Mark Newell was behind the wheel and failed to remain at the scene.
The 38-year-old from Springfield, Ont., crashed his vehicle a second time following the hit-and-run and was arrested, according to police.
Newell is charged with the following:
- Theft of a motor vehicle
- Fail to stop at accident resulting in death
- Possession of property obtained by crime, over $5000
- Failure to stop after accident
- Causing death by criminal negligence
Police said the accused is being kept in custody.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.