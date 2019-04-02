Meet one of the first London cyclists hit by a car this spring

Evan Jory Spindler wished he'd reacted differently when he found himself launched from his bicycle on a partially flooded street in London's east-end.

It was a Saturday morning, raining slightly, and like the cars on the road, the 21-year-old wanted to go around the water accumulated on Quebec Street.

"There was a very large puddle, approximately 3 feet deep and 20 feet wide, so I indicated left with my arm to go around," he explained on London Morning.

The next thing Spindler knew, he heard a loud horn and was flying through the air, hit from behind by a white SUV.

"I was underwater when I landed," he said. "When I popped my head up, the driver asked me if I was ok and I said, ya, and then he drove off."

Finding driver

Spindler realizes now that he was probably in shock, soaked from head to toe, and his bicycle bent. When he called police to report the crash, he said he learned a valuable lesson.

"I found out from the police officer who came to fill out the report that if you've said you're ok, that mitigates any legal reason for the driver to stay behind."

Spindler says he was not physically hurt but he thinks now, he could have unknowingly had a concussion.

With no recourse to pursue the driver, whom he describes as a man in his early 20s, Spindler now wants other riders to be careful about how they respond after an accident.

"Without proper cycling infrastructure in London, this will unfortunately happen again."

His message to the driver who hit him?

"Please stop and double check next time!"