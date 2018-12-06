Two EMDC guards will go to trial in Adam Kargus beating death

Two Ontario correctional service workers who were employed at the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) in London will face charges against them in court.

The Supreme Court of Canada announced Thursday it will not hear an appeal from the guards who had argued their case took too long to go to trial. As is the high court's practice, the reasons for the denial were not stated.

The two guards had been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life after a prisoner at EMDC was beaten to death by another inmate in Octoberof 2013.

Adam Kargus, 29, was beaten to death at EMDC by his cellmate in 2013. (Deb Abrams)

29-year-old Adam Kargus died in the attack.

Fellow inmate Anthony George pleaded guilty to second degree murder in 2017 and is serving a life sentence.

Meantime, the Crown alleged the two corrections workers did not respond to the victim's screams for help during the hour-long beating in his cell. But the guards argued their rights were violated after repeated delays in their case.

In 2017, an Ontario Superior Court judge agreed and had the charges against the guards stayed. The decision was overturned in May of this year by the Court of Appeal of Ontario.

That led to the guards' unsuccessful request to the Supreme Court.

The EMDC has been the subject of much scrutiny and has been called the "worst jail" in the country.

Families of inmates who have died inside have called repeatedly for an inquiry into the conditions inside the provincial jail.