16 new COVID-19 cases in the London area Tuesday, no deaths

Recent developments:

Ontario is reporting 466 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths on Tuesday.

Testing at the Carling Heights assessment centre increased on Monday.

There are 14 inpatients being treated for COVID-related illnesses at London hospitals.

What's the latest situation for the London area?

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Tuesday. Half of the latest cases were in children 11 and younger.

There were 514 people tested for the virus at the Carling Heights assessment centre on Monday, a number not seen since the third wave of the pandemic in April.

The health unit posted 25 recoveries, with 160 known active cases in the region. The rolling seven-day average of daily cases remains flat at 18.

London Health Sciences Centre says it is treating 14 patients with COVID-19-related illnesses. There are seven patients in adult critical care, and five or fewer in the Children's Hospital and Paediatric Critical Care.

Five or fewer staff members at the hospital network have tested positive for the virus and are in quarantine.

COVID-19 cases at London schools

Four additional cases of COVID-19 were reported at two London schools on Monday:

Clara Brenton Public School.

Lord Elgin Public School (3 cases).

An outbreak at St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School has been delcared over. There are still four schools in outbreak, where at least one case of transmission has been confirmed. Those impacted have been contacted directly and are isolating at home.

There have now been 70 cases of COVID-19 reported at London-area schools and four cases at child care centres in September.

Here's where the pop-up vaccination clinics are

The MLHU is hosting three pop-up clinics on Tuesday:

White Oaks Mall, 1105 Wellington Rd., London, available until 7 p.m.

Glen Carin Public School, 53 Frontenac Rd., available from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

East Carling Public School, 814 Quebec St., available from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For a full list of pop-up walk-in clinics happening on the weekend, visit the MLHU's website here. Vaccinations are also available at mass-vaccination sites in London.

As of Sept. 15, the MLHU is reporting 80.9 per cent of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The age group with the fewest vaccinated are those aged 18 to 24, with 69.4 per cent having received two doses.

COVID-19 updates across the region

Southwestern Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths on Tuesday. There are 28 ongoing cases in Elgin-Oxford.

Huron Perth Public Heath reported three new COVID-19 cases and no deaths. There are 35 known active cases in the region.