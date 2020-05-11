COVID-19 forces London job fair to go virtual with a 'video game feel'

Not only has COVID-19 taken away so many jobs, it's also removed one of the best ways of landing a new one: face-to-face meetings with potential employers.

And while palm-pressing is now complicated in a post-pandemic world, that's not stopping the London & Area Works Job Fair from their mission to connect employers and job seekers.

Today the job fair coordinated by the London and Economic Development Corporation will go ahead with the help of more than a dozen partner agencies.

But this won't be a typical job far with in-person introductions and the handling out of resumes inside a large conference room.

COVID-19 has forced this year's event to become an entirely online affair. Using virtual event technology from vFairs.com, job seekers will register, login on their computer or mobile device and enter a virtual lobby where they will see a visual representation of the employers' booths.

Job seekers can then approach a prospective employer's virtual booth. Some information is exchanged and the employer can initiate a chat by either telephone or video conference.

Robert Collins is the LEDC's director of workforce development. He said while there are a lot of uncertainties, he's excited by the potential of the new format.

"The technology is great," he said. "It really has that video game look and feel to it."

And while the virtual job fair format has plenty of "gee whiz" appeal, Collins concedes that no technology can overcome the economic reality in which this fair is happening.

It didn't take long for the same COVID-19 restrictions that have hobbled the economy to show up in the jobless numbers.

According to Statistics Canada, numbers released last week show London's jobless rate jumped to just under nine per cent in April, up from three per cent from the previous month as the pandemic took hold.

The last London job fair had more than 80 employers. Today's will have 18. As of yesterday, 1,400 job-seekers had registered to take part, which they can do free of charge. Also, registration can happen up to the start of the job fair, which runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. EST, or even after it starts.

Despite the daily dose of grim economic news, Collins says there will be about 700 jobs on offer at today's job fair.

In addition to employers, job seekers can also connect with 17 community agencies on hand to offer supports for job seekers, including:

Pathways Skill Development.

London Employment Help Centre.

Goodwill Career Centre.

"We're excited that both employers and community agencies have come together to reach out to job seekers," said Collins. "We know that a lot of people are worried about what their next career steps will be."

For now, the fall job fair is planned to follow the traditional format, but that depends on the state of COVID-19 restrictions at that time.

How to register

Job seekers can register here and information about the job fair can be found here.

The fair runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. today (Tuesday, May 12).