We were told to keep family gatherings small or virtual this Thanksgiving. People didn't listen

We were all told to keep family gatherings small and, if possible, virtual this Thanksgiving weekend to reduce potential spread of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, it was clear many of us didn't listen. Western University's student residences looked more like the way train stations, bus depots and airports used to before the pandemic; bustling with people, luggage and plenty of kissing and hugging each other goodbye.

Most refused to answer questions about what they were up to this Thanksgiving weekend, whether they gathered with family, or how far they travelled to drop their kids off at school.

"We worry about [the coronavirus]," said a father dropping off his daughter outside Ontario Hall. His Mercedes SUV had license plate frames from a Brampton car dealership. Peel Region is one of Ontario's three coronavirus "hot spots," where people are only supposed to leave their homes for essential purposes.

The man declined to talk about how his family spent Thanksgiving.

"Thank you sir. I don't want to be on air."

Out of town families wouldn't talk about Thanksgiving

A man with a license plate frame from a Brampton car dealership says goodbye to his daughter outside the Ontario Hall residence on Tuesday. Many families didn't heed warnings from authorities to keep Thanksgiving gatherings small. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

"Can I help you?" said another man dropping off his son, who was clearly annoyed by the question. His pickup truck had license plate frames from a dealership in Newmarket, north of Toronto.

He wouldn't say whether he was aware that authorities had told people to avoid out of town family gatherings this weekend, nor would his son.

"It's cool, man. It's cool," said the son, raising his voice.

"I understand what you're doing here," said the father. "I'm good. We're just having some family time now. Can you give us some space here?"

'Family time' is not what the doctor ordered

A staff member at Ontario Hall cleans a window while wearing personal protective equipment Tuesday. Western University has stepped up its sanitizing measures in all student residences since the pandemic began. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

Except, "family time" is not what the doctor ordered this Thanksgiving, especially when the family dinner table is the ideal setting for the coronavirus to spread.

"To hear that a lot of people went home for Thanksgiving, that's disappointing," Dr. Chris Mackie, the medical officer of health for the London region, told CBC Radio One's London Morning Tuesday.

"When people are indoors, especially in tight groups in places with poor ventilation, that's where you see cases spread very quickly," he said. "You need to be sitting right beside somebody for a significant amount of time."

Mackie said with one outbreak already declared at London Hall, it's only a matter of time before there are more, especially with reports that Western University's campus was a virtual ghost town over the long weekend.

Out of town visits will cause more outbreaks, says doctor

Parents drop off their university-age children in the parking lot between Essex and London Halls on the Tuesday after a Thanksgiving where people were told to keep family gatherings small. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

"We know for sure that will cause cases and potentially outbreaks elsewhere. You have a residence that's in outbreak, that means people would have been infected last week and now they're going home to family, so that's concerning."

Mackie said symptoms of coronavirus take anywhere from two to five days to materialize, meaning if someone either caught or spread the virus at a family gathering on Sunday, the soonest symptoms would start to appear would be Tuesday or Wednesday.

Mackie said it will take another one to two weeks to see the number of new cases acquired during the Thanksgiving weekend show up in the numbers.



He added that chances are, things are only going to get worse, especially as the weather gets colder.

"The reality is there is no reason to believe things would slow down. The modified stage two that's been enacted in Peel, Ottawa and Toronto has not been enacted here, at least not yet."

"We're likely to see more close contact indoors and more spread over the next few weeks until some additional public health measures have been put into place."

While residences were humming with students being dropped off by their out of town parents, Western University's COVID-19 testing centre seemed empty Tuesday. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

Whether any additional health measures will be coming to Western University residences to protect students from each other and their out of town families isn't clear.

Western's vice-president of housing, Chris Alleyne, did not agree to an interview with CBC News Tuesday. Instead, he wrote an email listing all of the existing pandemic protocols already put in place at the school's on-campus residences.

They include increased sanitization efforts, plexiglass barriers, physical distancing measures and face covering requirements in hallways. Students in residence are not allowed to visit other residences on campus and can't invite guests from outside the residence system into their homes.

Despite all those measures, the invisible enemy is still at the gates and if students and their parents are worried about it, they don't seem to be showing it.

"It's not on my floor yet, so I'm really not too worried about it," said Cal Lewis, a student who lives in London Hall, the first Western University residence to declare an outbreak earlier this week.

"I'm just going to stay on my floor and do what I can to keep safe."

"We trust him," said his mother Kristen. "He's doing a good job."