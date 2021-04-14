COVID-19 cases surge as Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 176 new infections

Recent developments:

The London Health Sciences Centre is caring for 52 inpatients with COVID-19. There are 18 patients in the ICU and nine staff who have tested positive, the hospital reported Wednesday.

The Cargill poultry processing plant in London that employs 900 people has shut down because of a growing outbreak.

As the Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins, people are being reminded that getting a vaccine does not constitute breaking the fast.

What's the situation in London?

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported a surge in new cases Wednesday with an additional 176 new infections. That brings the number of known active cases in the region to 1,183.

The last time London's daily infection rate was higher was Jan. 5, when 184 people tested positive. The number was so high at the time due to a reporting irregularity, the health unit said.

The health unit also said a man in his 80s who was not affiliated with a seniors' facility has died. There have been 193 deaths linked to COVID-19 in this region since the pandemic began.

On Wednesday, the MLHU said it recorded one new variant of concern first located in Brazil. It is linked to travel. The health unit said there are 745 variants of concern that are UK origin confirmed in the region since testing for the mutation began.

Southwestern Public Health

The health region that takes in Woodstock, St. Thomas, and Oxford and Elgin counties reported 30 new cases of coronavirus today. The region has 182 active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Online learning

Elementary and secondary students are on spring break this week, but they'll be starting remote learning as of next week. Teachers will contact elementary school students on Monday about how remote learning will go, the Thames Valley District School Board said this week. Full remote classes begin Tuesday.