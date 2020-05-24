Second employee at Oxford East Superstore tests positive for COVID-19

A team member at the Real Canadian Superstore on Oxford Street East has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement on the business's Facebook page.

The individual's last day in the store at 825 Oxford Street East was on Saturday, May 23, the post said.

"They were not symptomatic and wore a mask throughout."

The business said it would be closed for extra cleaning, but was expected to re-open shortly and that they would be working with public health officials on next steps.

"We have a number of protocols in place at the store-level, including daily sanitization and social distancing practices to minimize the risk of exposure to our customers and team members."

Three Real Canadian Superstore employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in London. An employee at the east London location and an employee at the 1205 Oxford Street West location both became ill at the end of April.