London courthouse reopens following the pandemic shutdown

Courthouses throughout Ontario, including those in London and St. Thomas, reopened Monday but it's far from business as usual.

In-person trials and preliminary hearings are being held for the first time since the courts were closed due the coronavirus pandemic on March 16.

But there's a new look about them. There are plexiglass barriers in courtrooms, interview rooms, intake offices and public counters.

And the Ministry of the Attorney General says everyone is required to answer COVID-19 screening questions, plus masks will be mandatory.

Bail hearings, pre-trials, remands and guilty pleas will continue via video conference, as has been the case for weeks now.

The new procedures are putting defence lawyers in a difficult position, according to London lawyer Sandra DeMelo, who is also Women's Vice-President of the Ontario Criminal Lawyers Association.

She says clients depend on defence lawyers to advance their case so that they can get some sort of resolution and "don't want this lingering over them forever."

"However, at the same time, we share the concerns that our colleagues share, which is we don't want to be sent back into a courthouse that hasn't been fully prepared for us."

DeMelo is referring to an injunction being sought by Ontario's Crown attorneys to delay returning to courthouses because of fears related to COVID-19.

The Ontario Crown Attorneys Association alleges the province's attorney general and the management board of cabinet that represents Crowns in labour relations, have not taken every precaution to protect workers in courthouses during the pandemic.

The union says it wants the delay so the issue can be dealt with by an arbitrator.

Lawyers and justice workers fear, even with enhanced safety precautions, COVID 19 could spread through the air in Ontario's courtrooms.

The Criminal Lawyers Association says a report by Health and Safety experts found courthouses were at high risk.

"Many of these buildings are very old and many of them are quite dilapidated and so the cleaning regiment and air quality are a great concern to people who are going to be spending their entire day indoors in these buildings," said association president, John Struthers.

DeMelo says she has empathy for anyone who has concerns related to COVID-19.

"It's a fine balancing act, where we're trying very hard to get everyone back to work but in a way that where the majority of people feel safe and anybody who doesn't feel safe can have an opt-out route so that they don't get forced back in."

The attorney general's office said the health and safety of all court participants is its top priority, pointing to the plexiglass barriers that have been installed and measures to ensure physical distancing.

Jordan decision

DeMelo says the closure of the courts for three and a half months has created a backlog of cases, despite attempts by both Crown and defence lawyers to clear out as many cases that could be resolved through guilty pleas that didn't require jail time.

"We're trying to keep [jails] as depopulated as possible given COVID concerns," she said.

But at this point, DeMelo says, they're down to cases for which a trial must be held.

In 2016, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled in a game-changing case known as the Jordan decision that every defendant is entitled to a trial within a reasonable time.

DeMelo said the delays in cases attributed to the pandemic might not violate the Jordan principle because it includes mechanisms to allow for extraordinary delays, such as a pandemic.

"As defence counsel, we struggle with that quite a bit because we understand that certainly some time needs to be attributed to extraordinary delay. And I think what will become the source of litigation later is how long can we attribute extraordinary delay to the pandemic, or how much of the time was maybe seen to be the parties just dragging their feet…"

DeMelo predicts matters will be resolved in a "more reasonable fashion than perhaps what we've see in the past."

She said thinks there has always been a potential to resolve more cases without the need to "clog up" the system in litigation.

"I think what we're going to see is something that perhaps we always should have been doing, which is really taking a look at what we care about as a society in terms of spending our resources on litigating and what we can easily say 'OK, you learned your lesson just simply by being part of the system. Don't come back."