Country-wide technical issues hit CBC radio, streaming services
A network problem that took many CBC radio programs off the air and offline across the country on Wednesday morning is slowly being resolved.
Most issues were resolved after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday
The major technical problem affected CBC's radio service in Canada, but technical teams are working to fix the issue that's impacted most regions outside of Toronto.
People can always listen to CBC Radio through the free CBC Listen app.
