Country-wide technical issues hit CBC radio

A network problem that took many CBC radio programs off the air and offline across the country on Wednesday morning is slowly being resolved.

The major technical problem affected CBC's radio service in Canada, but technical teams are working to fix the issue that's impacted most regions outside of Toronto.

"The issue started early this morning and most of the country was affected," said Chuck Thompson, a spokesperson for CBC.

"A major technical equipment failure has impacted our ability to produce and broadcast content across the country. Needless to say, we are working as quickly as possible to resolve the problem and restore services to their full capacity."

People can always listen to CBC Radio through the free CBC Listen app.