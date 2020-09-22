Council roundup: Street renaming bylaw revamp goes ahead, Victoria Park towers clear heritage hurdle

A plan by Great West Life Realty to build an 18-storey and a 12-storey tower on Wellington Street overlooking Victoria Park cleared a major hurdle at Tuesday's council meeting. Council voted to go against the recommendation of the city's heritage planner and will grant a heritage alteration permit for the towers at 556 Wellington St.

The heritage planner's report said the towers were a poor fit with single-storey buildings in the surrounding neighbourhood, which are part of the Woodfield Heritage Conservation District. And while the heritage rules gave city staff some say in limiting the scope of the buildings, existing zoning on the site allows towers of more than 20 storeys in height.

"They are fundamentally in conflict with each other," said Coun. Jesse Helmer about the struggle to balance the zoning and heritage rules on the site. Helmer voted against granting the heritage alteration permit, but said with zoning on the developer's side, an appeal to the province's Local Planning Appeal Tribunal was likely if staff or council was too restrictive.

Coun. Shawn Lewis voted to grant the heritage alteration permit, saying the developer has already tweaked their plans multiple times for the site, which currently operates as a parking lot.

"We're potentially creating a situation where we're preserving surface parking for many years to come," said Lewis. "Concessions have been made by the developer, I think they've come a long way."

The decision to grant the heritage alteration permit passed by a 9-5 vote with Coun. Arielle Kayabaga, Coun. Steven Turner, Helmer, Coun. Maureen Cassidy and Coun. Anna Hopkins voting against. City staff are continuing to work with the developer on the final building plan.

Street renaming policy review goes ahead

London city council endorsed a motion that calls on staff to review the way local streets get renamed, a process that began with a 10-year-old's petition to rename Plantation Road due to its racist connotations.

Coun. Elizabeth Peloza's motion calls on staff to review the Plantation Road name due to the word's "strong correlation to slavery, oppression and racism."

It also asks staff to come up with a list of potential street names suggested by members of London's Black and Indigenous communities.

Peloza's motion passed by a 14-0 vote, though some councillors expressed concern about how the new process will work.

Coun. Phil Squire acknowledged that problematic street names should change and said he wants to ensure that any new rules "accomplish what we want to do."

"We're asking staff to go back, come up with a new set of rules and apply them to one particular street before we've seen them and to come up with a list of [street] names before we've seen what the new rules are," he said.

Coun. Paul Van Meerbergen said any new renaming process must include proper consultation of residents and be clear about any costs that come with changing street names.

Coun. Kayabaga said what's most important is revamping a process that is almost 30 years old and limits input from community groups. She said the current process is "elitist" because in the case of new streets, developers often get first crack at suggesting street names.

"I personally do not have any specific connection or feelings toward Plantation Road," she said. "As a member of the Black community, as a Black woman, I do not feel heavily offended by the specific word. There are far more important things in our society that we need to combat when we talk about combating systemic racism."

Coun. Steve Lehman, whose ward includes Plantation Road, said residents on that street should know there is no immediate plan to change its name.

"We need to have a process to help us do the right thing," he said.

The motion passed 14-0.

Farhi cleared to demolish building at 120 York St.

Council voted to back an application by Farhi Holdings Corp. for a demotion of this building at 120 York St. (Bernard Graham/CBC)

Farhi Holdings Corp. will be allowed to demolish a building at the corner of York and Talbot Streets after a debate over the always controversial issue of surface parking in the downtown core.

The building is located in the downtown heritage area. No councillor argued with a staff report that says the two-storey commercial building has no heritage attributes. Farhi intends to use the space for parking, and has offered no firm plans to develop the site.

Coun. Steven Turner pointed to the London Plan, which discourages adding new surface lots in downtown shopping areas.

"A parking lot contributes nothing to our heritage area," said Turner. "It contributes nothing to downtown. I have no faith that this will be developed into another building."

Squire argued that the parking policy is a tool to guide council, but not a law. Turner countered that the London Plan passed council as a bylaw, and should be followed.

"Make no mistake, this is the guiding document of our city," he said.

Turner's motion to oppose issuing a demolition permit for 120 York St. lost by a vote of 11-3 with Hopkins and Kayabaga voting with Turner.