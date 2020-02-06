Coronavirus case in London resolved, says Ontario's top doctor

A case of coronavirus in London has been resolved, according to the province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams.

Health officials confirmed the case, in a female Western University student, on Jan. 31.

Williams said in a statement Wednesday morning that the case had two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

"This means the individual is no longer infectious with the 2019 novel coronavirus," he said.

"I want to reassure everyone that the risk from 2019 novel coronavirus to Ontarians remains low."

Health officials said the woman, in her 20s, travelled from Wuhan to Canada by plane on Jan 23, and then to London by car. Even though she didn't have any symptoms, Middlesex-London's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Chris Mackie, credited her for going "above and beyond to protect the public" by wearing a mask and putting herself in self-isolation.

The case was considered unique because the patient tested negative for coronavirus after first being swabbed at London's University Hospital. A few days later, a second test showed a "low viral load."

The case was tested by the Public Health Ontario Laboratory and the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.

China's National Health Commission said the number of deaths in mainland China has risen to 1,113, and that the number of cases has risen to 44,653, though the number of new cases reported in a 24-hour period has gone down.