3rd case of coronavirus reported in Ontario

A third case of the coronavirus has been reported in Ontario, CBC News has learned.

The condition of the patient, or in which hospital they have received treatment, isn't known.

However, the patient is believed to be from London, Ont.

Ontario public health officials are expected to make an announcement in Toronto at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Dr. Chris Mackie, London's chief medical officer of health, will also appear at the press conference.

Meanwhile, the London Health Sciences Centre said it would be issuing a media advisory following the announcement.

The London Health Sciences Centre has been screening patients with symptoms at various points of entry throughout the hospital, according to a statement on their website.

Earlier Friday, the patient with Canada's first confirmed case of coronavirus was discharged from a hospital in Toronto, send home to stay in self-isolation.

The man was being treated at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre after arriving on a flight from China last week.