London region sees 7 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, most among people in their 60s

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, with the majority of new infections among people in their 60s.

According to data released by the health unit, the four new cases among people in their 60s are not linked to any outbreaks at seniors' homes across the region.

However, the health unit said there are still four homes with outbreaks, including Ashwood Retirement Manor Home, Country Terrace, Peoplecare Oak Crossing and Meadow Park care Centre.

The other new infections reported Sunday involve a person under 19, another in their 20s and someone in their 30s.

Currently, there are 56 active cases in the region. On Saturday, the MLHU reported five new cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 566 new cases across the province, most of them concentrated in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa.

In an effort to work through Ontario's testing backlog, which had hit 78,953 pending tests on Sunday, all assessment centres across Ontario will be switching to seeing people by appointment only starting Tuesday.