Middlesex-London sees 7 new COVID-19 cases, most linked to seniors' homes

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has reported seven new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Of the new cases, six are associated with seniors' facilities. Three of the cases involve staff members at long-term care homes, two involve residents of long-term care homes and one is linked to a staff member at a retirement facility.

The new cases bring the region's tally up to 423 cases since the outbreak began. However, 264 people who had contracted the virus have now recovered.

Public health officials had no new deaths to report on Monday. In the region, 40 people have died from the virus and 22 of those deaths were associated with seniors' homes.

Over the course of the pandemic, 131 people associated with seniors' facilities have contracted the virus. There are currently nine facilities in the region battling outbreaks.

While the MLHU is not providing information on how many cases each facility has, they are reporting which homes have outbreaks. The latest facility to declare one is peopleCare Oakcrossing, a long-term care home in the city's west end.

Meanwhile, the province saw 370 new cases, the second instance in almost a month where the daily number of cases has been below 400.

Ontario's case count has topped 17,900, but more than 12,000 of those cases have been resolved.