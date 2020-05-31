One new COVID-19 related death as another seniors' home declares an outbreak

After three consecutive days of no new COVID-19 related deaths in the London region, public health officials reported that one person linked to a seniors' homes died of the virus while another facility declared an outbreak.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) said a woman in her 70s from a long-term care home is the latest COVID-19 victim in the region.

Over the course of the pandemic, Middlesex-London has seen 53 deaths, of which residents and staff of seniors' facilities account for more than half.

The MLHU also reported five new cases of the virus in the region, including one associated with a resident of a retirement facility.

While eight seniors' homes are currently battling outbreaks, the MLHU is not providing a breakdown of how many cases each facility has. The latest home to join the list of outbreaks is Chelsey Park Retirement Community in west London.

Earlier this week, a worker at Ontario Plant Propagation tested positive for the virus. Now at least 20 people have contracted the virus. (Ontario Plant Propagation )

Of the other four new cases, three are linked to the community while one is associated with an outbreak declared among migrant farm workers who live in London and work at Ontario Plants Propagation, a farm in St. Thomas that specializes in greenhouse vegetable plants.

Since the outbreak at the farm began, a total of 20 people associated with it have contracted the virus.

On Friday, public health officials said they were working alongside the farm to ensure infection control protocols were being met, including quarantine measures and screening procedures.

The new cases in the region brought the area's case count up to 536. However, 380, or almost 71 per cent, of those cases have been resolved.

Cases in areas surrounding London

Meanwhile, Southwestern Public Health, which oversees Elgin and Oxford Counties along with St. Thomas, reported one new COVID-19 case.

This brings the region's tally up to 74 cases. However, 60 of those cases have been resolved, while four people have died from the virus.

Health officials with Huron-Perth Public Health have had no new cases to report for three consecutive days.

The region has seen 52 cases to date. A total of 45 people have recovered, while five died after contracting the virus.