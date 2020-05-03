Two more people in seniors' facilities die from COVID-19 as daily number of cases continues to dip

The London region saw two more COVID-19 deaths in seniors' facilities, while the daily increase of new cases continues on a downward trend.

On Sunday, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) said the latest to die from the virus are a woman in her 90s from a retirement home and man in his 90s from a long-term care home.

Since the outbreak began, the region has seen 40 deaths and 22 of them are associated with seniors' homes.

While the MLHU is not reporting how many COVID-19 cases each seniors' facility has, they have been reporting which homes are facing outbreaks.

COVID-19 outbreaks in seniors' facilities in Middlesex-London Kensington Village Retirement

Elmwood Place

Horizon Place

Meadow Park Care Centre

Earls Court Care Centre

Kensington Village

Grand Wood Park Retirement Residence

Henley Place *From May 2, 2020 MLHU Outbreak Report

Along with the new deaths, the health unit also reported three new cases, which are in line with a recent trend in which most are linked to seniors' homes.

One of the new cases involves a resident of a long-term care home, while another one involves a staff member of a long-term care home.

The new cases bring Middlesex-London's total case count up to 416.

So far, 256 people have recovered from the virus in the area, according to the health unit.

Meanwhile, for the fourth consecutive day, Oxford and Elgin counties had no new cases to report.

The region has seen 59 cases to date and 38 of them have been resolved.

The case count in Huron-Perth rose by two Sunday, bringing the total number to 49.

The new cases involve one person from Perth County and another from Stratford.

Of the total number of people who have contracted the virus in Huron-Perth, 34 have recovered.

Grey Bruce has yet to release their case count for the day. As of Saturday, there were 84 cases in the region.