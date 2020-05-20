London region sees 3 new COVID-19 cases, all linked to seniors' homes

Health officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) recorded three new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, all of them at the region's hard-hit eldercare facilities.

Of the three new reported cases Wednesday, one involved a resident and a staff member of a retirement home, while the third was a resident at a long-term care facility, health authorities said.

At least 15 different centres have reported outbreaks since the pandemic began and, together, account for 160 out of the region's total caseload of 487.

The number of deaths in the region remains unchanged at 48 since Sunday with seniors' home staff and residents making up more than half the fatalities.

While many of the outbreaks have been resolved, a number are still active. The list of active outbreaks includes ountry Terrace, Kensington Village, Meadow Park Care Centre, Mount Home Centre for Long-Term Care, Waverley Mansion and Sisters of St. Joseph.

Province wide, Ontario reported 390 new cases coming out of 7,382 tests done, a number below the current target of 16,000 tests per day.

The sharp drop in testing may be due to the Victoria Day long weekend and because all testing at long-term care facilities has been completed, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said.

Of the province's 23,774 cases, 76 per cent of them have been resolved. However, at least 1,962 people have died from the virus, according to the province's official death toll.