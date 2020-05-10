Middlesex-London's COVID-19 case count up by 5

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported five new COVID-19 cases Sunday, just a day after the region had recorded no new cases or deaths.

According to numbers from the health unit, the new cases stem from community transmission as the number of cases in long-term care homes and retirement homes remains unchanged.

In an interview with CBC News on Saturday, MLHU medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie said he expected there would be more cases in the days to come as the virus is still in the community.

However, Saturday's lack of cases, in addition to recent trends of declining daily figures, indicates the region is on the right track, Mackie said.

Since the outbreak began, 443 people in Middlesex-London have contracted the virus, but 295 of them have recovered.

The region's death toll remains at 43 — 23 of those deaths are linked to seniors' homes.

According to the latest report from the MLHU, nine seniors' facilities are currently dealing with outbreaks.

Meanwhile, the province recorded 294 cases Sunday, the lowest number of daily cases since March.

Since the outbreak began, Ontario has seen more than 20,000 cases, but about 73 per cent of them have been resolved.

No new cases in Oxford and Elgin

In Oxford and Elgin counties the number of cases remains unchanged on Sunday.

Since Thursday the number of cases has stood at 62 cases. Of the people who have contracted the virus, 47 of them have recovered, while four have died.