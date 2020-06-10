8 new COVID-19 cases in London region Wednesday

The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) reported eight new cases of COVID-19 across the region Wednesday, all related to community spread.

The new case count comes as 968 people were tested this week at London assessment centres. The local total is now at 567 cases, with 426 recovered.

"This is really keeping us at an average of about four cases a day, which is where we've been for close to a month now," said Dr. Chris Mackie, the MLHU medical officer of health.

"No new deaths reported today, which I believe is a streak of six days now, so that's very encouraging in terms of the most severe outcomes."

It's been a month since the last community death was reported, and a week since there was a COVID-19-related death at a seniors' facility. There have been no new cases reported at local seniors' facilities since May 31.

COVID-19 across the region and beyond

Southwestern Public Health, which covers St. Thomas and Elgin and Oxford counties, reported two new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The regional total remained is up to 77 cases, with 69 resolved and four deaths.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 251 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with province-wide testing seeing 19,941 tests, exceeding the daily target of 16,000.

There have now been 31,341 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario. Of those, 81 per cent are now resolved.

Canada-wide, there are now 97,061 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases.