Two new cases of COVID-19 Monday with testing backlogged

Health officials have reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the London region, a day after the area's biggest spike in cases to date.

But, while the number is significantly lower than the 42 cases over the weekend, it doesn't mean the spread of the virus has slowed down in the area.

"Part of this is the backlog of lab tests that Public Health Ontario has been essentially resolving and they've been testing many days worth of tests in order to catch up," said Dr. Chris Mackie, the medical officer of health with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU), on Monday.

In fact, Dr. Mackie says Middlesex-London is in the midst of the pandemic wave, with no clear sight of when cases will reach the peak.

"What is clear, is that we are in the pandemic wave now and now it's as important as ever to take those public health measures of physical distancing very seriously," he said.

"The best guess is the peak will could occur in the coming weeks and that we will continue to see a rise in cases several times greater, per day, than we have now," Dr. Mackie added.

On Monday, 22 people had been admitted to the London Health Sciences Centre for COVID-19 and nine of those patients are in critical care.

A case was also confirmed Sunday inside the Inpatient Cardiology unit at University Hospital.

Middlesex-London currently has 136 cases and 18 of them have been resolved.

While the death toll in the London area is five, with no new deaths to report on Monday, that number is expected to rise.

"We will see more deaths," said Dr. Mackie. "Deaths tend to be delayed by about two weeks after the peak of the disease. So, even once we get to that peak, we will still see the death count likely to keep climbing."

According to the province, about 1,600 Ontarians could succumb to the illness by the end of the month, while between 3,000 and 15,000 may die by the end of the pandemic.

Two week supply of PPE in southwest

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered key suppliers based in the U.S. to stop exporting protective equipment, drawing backlash from other leaders and from 3M, which produces N95 masks. Premier Doug Ford said he's feeling optimistic that Canada will get an exemption from Trump's order. (Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters)

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has been a major source of concern for all health care workers, with London hospitals trying to preserve a limited supply.

"We have an almost two week supply, based on current utilization," said Dr. Gillian Kernaghan, South West Regional Pandemic lead. "We have PPE distribution so we are not wasting anything."

Earlier in the day, Premier Doug Ford said there's about a week's worth left of PPE, due to the fact that three million masks ordered from the U.S. were held up by American officials.

The Premier did say 500,000 masks were being released Monday.

Numbers in surrounding counties continue to rise

Grey Bruce reported five new cases on Monday, bringing the total to 26.

Four of the patients who contracted the virus are self-isolating, while a woman in her 50s has been hospitalized.

Health officials did not provide any information on how the patients got the disease.

In Huron-Perth, there were three new cases, which brings their tally up to 20.

Meanwhile, Oxford and Elgin counties had one new case to report, for a total of 22 cases to date.