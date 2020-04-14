1 new death in London with 40 cases linked to seniors' homes

The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in the London region rose to 12 Wednesday with more seniors falling ill with the virus.

There are now 250 positive cases in the London region, three new cases declared Wednesday, according to the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

Of those cases, 40 of them are linked to long-term care homes and six of them to retirement facilities. MLHU says two seniors are among the deceased.

"Right now long-term care is driving our new case count significantly," said Dr. Chris Mackie, MLHU's medical officer of health.

"On the one hand, that's great that we're doing more testing .. so that we can help isolate those individuals and keep others in the facilities safe," he said. "On the other hand, that is exactly where coronavirus is hitting the hardest and where we need to continue to do more."

On Wednesday, Premiere Doug Ford said the province is launching an enhanced plan to help with the 114 outbreaks at long-term care homes. As of Tuesday, seven homes in the London region had declared they were experiencing an outbreak.

"We owe it to our most vulnerable, we owe it to their families and loved ones, to fight this terrible virus until the end," Ford said, adding that the frontline battle is shifting to long-term care homes.

The plan includes increased testing, more staffing and better infection control at these facilities. The province says it will also provide personal protective equipment to facilities in need withing 24 hours of their request.

On Tuesday, Ford announced that the province will prohibit staff from working at multiple facilities.

Dr. Mackie said some of the measures in the plan had already been adopted by local agencies to help curb the spread of the virus in Middlesex-London.

City officials in London, Ont., have closed playgrounds city-wide in an effort to limit the local spread of COVID-19. (Andrew Lupton/CBC)

While the number of cases in the region seems to be stabilizing, Dr. Mackie said the community won't know when the region's epidemic curve has peaked until weeks after, which is why it's important to continue to practice physical distancing and avoid any loopholes.

"We are right in the thick of the intense part of this pandemic wave in our community and it's starting to level off, which is very reassuring," Dr. Mackie said. "But, this is not a pandemic that's going to drop off quickly," he added, noting that it's going to take a matter of weeks.

While physical distancing can be difficult, Dr. Mackie said it's what has contributed to flattening the curve in the region.

In search of social connections, some Londoners have opted to have small, driveway get-togethers at a distance. While it may seem harmless, Dr. Mackie said he would caution people about it.

"If you can get together and you're very confident that you don't run the risk of kids running through the group and violating all of those social distancing measures, but then the other thing to think about is if you're gathering on your driveway or front lawn, there's also an important subconscious message that your sending to your community and that is that maybe you aren't taking physical distancing seriously," he explained.

Dr. Mackie said that whether that line of thinking is accurate or not, that's the message it sends.

"We're asking people more than ever to be cautious," echoed Mayor Ed Holder.

"We can get through this and we can beat this if we do not let our vigilance down and it is so absolutely critical we do this the right way and we do it thoughtfully," he added.

While the number of cases has not put a significant strain on local health care, people are still being hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, the London Health Sciences Centre had admitted 28 people for the virus, and 11 of those patients are in critical care units.

Cases in surrounding counties

According to Southwestern Public Health, there are four new COVID-19 cases in Elgin and Oxford counties. A total of nine people in the area have recovered from the illness, while three have died.

Meanwhile, there were no new cases reported in Huron-Perth on Wednesday. That region has seen a total of 34 cases to date and 12 of them involve long-term care homes.

In Grey Bruce, two men in their 60s are self-isolating after contracting the virus. The case count has now reached 40 in that region.