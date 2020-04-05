London region sees more than a dozen new COVID-19 cases, while total inches closer to 250

COVID-19 cases in the London region continue to climb as the total nears 250.

On Tuesday, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 13 new cases, bringing the region's tally to 247.

Of the total number of cases, 36 of them are linked to long-term care homes in the area, a 10-case increase since Monday. Across the province, 93 long-term care homes have declared outbreaks and in at least three homes, more than 20 residents have died.

While the MLHU did not report any new deaths Tuesday, three people died from the virus over the Easter long weekend, including a long-term care resident. The death toll in the area is now at 11.

According to the provincial government's data, 334 people have died in Ontario. However, numbers complied by CBC News from regional public health units throughout the province indicate that at least 344 have died over the course of the pandemic so far.

