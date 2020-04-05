London region sees biggest spike in COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Health officials have reported 21 new COVID-19 cases in the London region, bringing the total number of cases to 134.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit didn't reported new deaths on Sunday. However, the death toll across the province continues to rise, with a total of 135 to date.

Intake numbers from the London Health Sciences Centre say 22 patients have been admitted to hospital for COVID-19 and 10 of them are in critical care.

This is the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases for the region over the weekend. There have been a total of 42 new cases reported on Saturday and Sunday combined. On Saturday, public health officials also reported two more deaths, bringing the total up to five.

New numbers from surrounding counties haven't been released yet.

On Saturday, Elgin County reported one new case, bringing the total of cases in Elgin and Oxford counties to 21. Grey Bruce reported two new cases bringing the tally up to 19.

