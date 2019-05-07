Community remembers victims of Friday crash in downtown Kitchener

Members of Kitchener's Spanish-speaking community are remembering two women killed in a downtown car crash Friday as like 'family.'

Waterloo Regional Police Service said a vehicle drove through the transit bay of the downtown bus terminal, crashed into a concrete planter and light pole and caught fire.

Lucy Mendoza, an owner of the store Mi Tienda Latina, and another woman reported to be Tina Luna died following the crash.

"They were kind of grandmothers or mothers for a lot of us," said Father Francisco Cruz, pastor at St. John's Roman Catholic Church, where the women attended mass when they could.

Cruz said Mi Tienda Latina was one of the first Hispanic stores in the Kitchener area, and is well-known among the Spanish-speaking community.

"It was kind of like a family place for each one of us," he said.

Cruz said the community is 'in shock' and that people are supporting one another other in a time of pain.

Store closed Tuesday

A sign is posted outside the store. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

On Tuesday, bouquets of flowers and a single bottle of hot sauce dotted the front steps of Mi Tienda Latina as the store remained closed.

It was a difficult sight for Aseeb Amiri, who works next door at Mi Tienda Latina.

Amiri said he's known the store owners most of his life, and is used to seeing them on a daily basis.

"We have a lot of people coming in and expressing their condolences to us as if we were their family, and we are in a certain way," said Amiri, 23.

Amiri said he is awaiting further information about a planned memorial.

A 68-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman were also taken to a Hamilton hospital following the crash. Police did not give an update Tuesday on the other occupants of the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending, police said.