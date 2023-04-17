Community prepares to mourn, remember Afzaal family killed 2 years ago

Two years after a Muslim family set out for an evening stroll and never make it home due to an act of hate that shocked Canadians from coast-to-coast, their community is inviting everyone to events to honour their lives.

Madiha, Salman and Yumnah Afzaal and grandmother Talat Salman were killed June 6, 2021, after being hit by a pickup truck driver who police say was motivated by anti-Muslim hate.

"Combating hate of any kind takes courage, leadership and the ability to get up, and keep going everyday. The resilience shown by the members of London's Muslim community is nothing short of remarkable," London Mayor Josh Morgan said in a statement released by the city.

"The events to honour and remember Our London Family over the next few weeks demonstrates the ongoing support and healing happening in our community."

Many of the events start this weekend and last throughout June.

A vigil will be held Tuesday at the memorial plaza at the southwest corner of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road, where the crash happened.

It begins at 6:30 p.m. and will require partial lane closures, including:

The corner of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road will be fully closed as of 8 a.m. on June 6.

The corner of Gainsborough Road and Prince Wales Gate will be open to local residents only after 3 p.m.

Hyde Park Road from Sarnia Road to Gainsborough Road will be closed in both directions starting at 4 p.m. on June 6.

Those who want to attend the vigil can park at the Real Canadian Superstore at 1205 Oxford Street and Lowe's North London.

Shuttle buses will do three pick ups at the Real Canadian Superstore and Lowe's parking lots between 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. and will drop passengers off close to the intersection of Hyde Park and South Carriage Road.

Shuttle buses will also pick up passengers at the intersection of Hyde Park and South Carriage Road between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. and return to the same parking lots.

Event organizers encourage all attendees to monitor weather conditions and come prepared – with water, sunscreen, hats, or an umbrella.

Other events this month include: