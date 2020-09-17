Ontario nurses' regulatory body investigating 'cyber security incident'

The College of Nurses of Ontario (CNO) has been dealing with a "cyber security incident" that may have compromised the personal information of its almost 200,000 members, CBC News has learned.

"CNO is seeking to determine whether personal information was compromised as a result of the incident," the College said in a statement to CBC News.

"Upon discovery of the incident on September 8, CNO took immediate steps to contain the incident and engaged a leading cyber-security firm that is assisting with remediation and conducting a comprehensive forensic investigation."

Until it was contacted by CBC News on Sept. 17, the College's website informed people the organization was closed because of "a significant technical infrastructure issue" that was being investigated.

There are about 195,000 nurses registered with the CNO. Registration is required for those who want to work in the province.

Online databases that allow nurses to update their membership with the regulatory body, as well as members of the public to look up a nurse, have been unavailable since Sept. 8. The portal for nurses to apply to the CNO is also unavailable.

"The College of the Nurses of Ontario is in the process of resuming normal operations following a cyber security incident," the organization's statement said.

CBC News has reached out to the CNO requesting an interview, as well as to the Ontario Nurses Assocation, the union that represents the province's nurses.