Coach launches volleyball league for London girls looking to see themselves in sport

A new pilot program at the Boys and Girls Club in London offers diverse girls the opportunity to play sports without having to worry about the financial cost.

Every Sunday at noon, the youth in Grade 6 to 8 can go to the club to improve their skills in volleyball. The She Can Play Too program aims to increase diversity in London's competitive sports, said organizer Noor Qureshi.

"In competitive sports, it's extremely expensive to even get involved," said Qureshi, 22. "That right there is a huge financial barrier for a lot of children. Only 24 per cent of Canadian kids that participate in sport are those of colour or Indigenous youth and that's a very, very low number compared to the whole thing."

Qureshi, a fourth-year student at Western University, grew up in Toronto and played competitive volleyball her whole life. She recognized that few of her coaches and teammates in Toronto shared her Pakistani culture and felt the same gap when she moved to London.

Believing in the importance of representation, she pitched the idea of a subsidized program to the Boys and Girls Club so that racialized kids can enjoy the benefits of playing the game.

A diverse coaching staff is on hand to serve as role models.

"When I was younger, when I saw someone that looked like me, it made me realize that I do belong here," said Qureshi. "For these kids to come in every week and see other individuals that kind of resemble themselves, they know that they belong and that sport is meant for them."

The program's name is a nod to the number of young girls across Canada who couldn't return to sports following the COVID-19 pandemic. A 2021 study released by E-Alliance and Canadian Women & Sport found one in four girls who participated in sport at least once a week before then had not committed to returning.

Babazadeh tells the girls how to improve their serving stance. (Angela McInnes/CBC)

That creates risk of a snowball effect, said Canadian Women & Sport CEO Allison Sandmeyer-Graves, because more girls could leave as they have fewer opportunities for competition.

Leyla Centintas, 12, won't let that happen without a fight.

"Lots of people think that girls are just for in-the-house stuff, and men do most of the active stuff," said Leyla during a short pause from doing drills. "But I don't think that's true because we're all the same. We just might have different genders and I think we should all be treated the same."

The winter session of She Can Play Too started in the first week of January and runs until March 19. Kids who missed registration can still join by contacting the Boys and Girls Club. Registration for the spring session opens this week.