Your used smartphone could be helpful for the blind

Wayne Henshall is a blind person who utilizes a smartphone to enhance his day-to-day life.

"My smartphone is my most important tool when it comes to living the independent connected life I want," he said.

Now the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) Foundation would like more people with sight loss to have access to a smartphone. It's launched a program called Phone It Forward.

People or businesses are invited to donate their old smartphones in exchange for a tax receipt. The phones are scrubbed of previous data, loaded with accessible apps and delivered to people with sight loss who need them. The recipients also get technical training, discounted maintenance and data plan support.

"Forty-six percent of Canadians who are blind don't own a smartphone - at least not one that's advanced enough to help them in their daily lives," said John M. Raffery, president and CEO of the CNIB group in a media release.

"Phone It Forward lets up put an all-in-one communications and accessibility solution into their hands that will help reduce barriers and drive independence."

According to Statistics Canada, 76 per cent of Canadians own a smartphone — with 90 per cent of those having owned two or more phones.

Smartphones can provide accessibility solutions for people who are blind or partially sighted. Those solutions include a book reader, talking product identifier, talking calculator, colour identifier, talking braille watch, magnifier, talking GPS, and bank note reader.

Bold Dreams, Bright Futures

The CNIB's goal for the program is to boost participation in the work world, get the technology into the hands of those who need it, and drive achievement and equality. It is part the organization's new strategic plan, Bold Dreams, Bright Futures.

Wayne Hensall supports the smartphone program.

"Phone It Forward will give others the same chance to use a smartphone to help them stay connected when they might not have had the finances to do so before," said Hensall.

New community hub for London

The CNIB is also celebrating the grand opening of their new community hub Wednesday at the corner of Queens Avenue and Richmond Street in London, Ont.

The non-profit organization says its new regional centre of excellence for accessible technology has been designed to change what it is to be blind in 2018. It will be holding a grand opening event starting at 4 p.m.

According to the CNIB, more than 500,000 Canadians are living with significant sight loss today. An estimated six million Canadians have an eye disease that could lead to blindness, a number that is expected to double over the next 25 years due to aging demographics.

Established in 1918, the CNIB Foundation works to deliver innovative programs and advocacy to empower Ontarians who are impacted by blindness.

As it enter its second century of operation, the CNIB has refreshed its brand, utilizing a high-contrast colour pallet that is designed to be as accessible as possible to people with sight loss. The organization says it also reflects its vibrancy and optimism about living a life with blindness.